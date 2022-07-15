The life of Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy, one of the richest men in India in the 19th century, can be divided into two acts — one as a businessman and the other as a statesman and philanthropist at the service of the community.
Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy was born on July 15, 1783, in Gujarat to a Parsi family. He lost his parents before the age of 16 and came to Bombay to work with his maternal uncle, buying and selling empty liquor bottles.
At the age of 20, Jeejeebhoy married Avabai, his maternal uncle’s daughter. It was through his family that Jeejeebhoy started trading and making trips to China. Although these trips did not add to his riches, they helped him make vital connections across South and East Asia. One such connection was with William Jardine, a doctor of the East India Company, who later set up a trading house in Canton, now known as Guangzhou, in China, for trading opium.
The opium was being traded by the East India Company from India. The commodity was grown in Malwa and shipped from Bombay. Jeejeebhoy was facilitating this trade from India.
By the time Jeejeebhoy’s son Cursetjee was old enough to take over the business, the Parsi merchant had decided to step back and focus on civic life. He passed away on April 14, 1859, at the age of 75, leaving behind a legacy that still has a mark on Mumbai and Pune.
Here are some of his unique contributions: