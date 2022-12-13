English
Jammu's Ramban district to get its own tulip garden at Sanasar next year

Jammu’s Ramban district to get its own tulip garden at Sanasar next year

Jammu’s Ramban district to get its own tulip garden at Sanasar next year
Dec 13, 2022

The Ramban district administration is expecting a good tourist inflow to view the grand opening of the tulip garden in the coming season, April-May 2023.

The Ramban district in the Jammu region is set to get its own tulip garden at the picturesque Sanasar. The garden spread over an area of 5.6 acres is expected to welcome tourists in the coming season in April-May 2023, as per a report by Rising Kashmir. This will be the first tulip garden in the Jammu division. Sanasar is the name given to two small villages of Sana and Sar named after small local lakes.

The Ramban district administration is also looking to prepare another patch of land at Dagantop for the cultivation of tulip flowers.
ALSO READ:
India-China clash in Tawang: Chinese say situation 'stable,' Rajnath confirms encroachment
The garden is expected to help boost tourism activities in the district, as per Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Zia who shared images of the garden being set up with tulip flowers on Twitter.
 
This garden will also be the second largest tulip garden in J&K Union territory after the iconic Tulip Garden located at the foothills of Zabarwan hills in Srinagar. Kashmir’s Tulip Garden is one of the biggest in Asia where 1.5 million flowers bloomed this year and it witnessed an all-time high number of arrivals of visitors.
ALSO READ: Delhi to have only women as sub-registrars: Lt Governor V K Saxena
The development of the tulip garden started in 2018 over an area of 5 acres (40 kanal) but it was later expanded as more land was provided by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) to the Floriculture department of Sanasar.
Last year, more than 19,000 Lilium flowers bloomed in Sanasar, one of the most beautiful and unexplored tourist destinations in the Jammu region. The tulips are expected to bloom around the same time along with Kashmir’s Tulip Garden, as per the report.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
