Two Indian Army personnel were killed and four others, including an officer, were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kandi Forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Friday. The operation was launched in response to an ambush by the terrorists on an army truck in the Jammu region's Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian.

According to the Indian Army, the joint operation was launched on May 3 based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest area. On May 5, at around 07:30 AM, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists who were holed up in a cave in the heavily vegetated and rocky terrain.

However, the terrorists responded by triggering an explosive device, which caused two fatalities among the Army personnel. Four other soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the blast, Indian Army said.

Additional teams have been deployed to the area, and the injured personnel have been evacuated to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment. Meanwhile, the operation to eliminate the terrorists from the area is still ongoing.

As per initial reports, the group of terrorists is believed to be trapped in the area, and there is a possibility of casualties among them. The Indian Army columns are conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out the remaining terrorists.

Last month, five soldiers were killed and one was injured in an ambush by armed terrorists on an army truck in the Rajouri sector. The incident occurred on April 20 afternoon when the truck was ferrying the soldiers between Bhimber Gali and Poonch.

The vehicle was transporting fruits and other items for an Iftar gathering scheduled to take place in Sagiote later that evening.