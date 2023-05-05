Additional teams have been deployed to the area, and the injured personnel have been evacuated to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

Two Indian Army personnel were killed and four others, including an officer, were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kandi Forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Friday. The operation was launched in response to an ambush by the terrorists on an army truck in the Jammu region's Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian.

According to the Indian Army, the joint operation was launched on May 3 based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest area. On May 5, at around 07:30 AM, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists who were holed up in a cave in the heavily vegetated and rocky terrain.

However, the terrorists responded by triggering an explosive device, which caused two fatalities among the Army personnel. Four other soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the blast, Indian Army said.