Indian Army, J&K police arrest 3 terrorists in Poonch; Soldier injured in encounter

Three terrorists were arrested by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday morning while attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control in the Poonch sector. Visuals show that firing ensued between the two sides leaving an Indian soldier injured.

The terrorists had a huge consignment of arms and narcotics and were in possession of a 10 kg improvised explosive device which was diffused by the Army Bomb Disposal Squad.

An exchange of fire took place near the border fence when the terrorists were attempting to sneak into India resulting in one Army personnel and one terrorist being injured.

The injured terrorist has been shifted to a civil hospital under police custody.

In a joint operation by Army along with police, likely three-four terrorists were intercepted on the LoC in Poonch while attempting to cross the fence on the night of May 30 and 31, taking advantage of bad weather and heavy rains, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

After tracking the movement at about 1.30 am, the spokesperson said an Army ambush, on challenging them, was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight some terrorists have been hit.

The area is cordoned and a search operation is in progress. Blood trails have been found. Three terrorists with some weapons and war-like stores including one IED and narcotics have been apprehended, the statement read.

Officials said the incident took place at forward Karmara village in the Gulpur sector after troops guarding the border picked up suspicious movement and challenged the persons which led to a gunfight.

The officials identified the arrested accused as Mohd Farooq (26), who received a bullet injury in his leg, Mohd Riaz (23) and Mohd Zubair (22), all residents of Karmara.

They are believed to have received the arms and narcotic consignment from across the border and were trying to smuggle it into this side when they were intercepted by the troops, the officials said.

The seizure made from the arrested persons included an AK assault rifle, two pistols, six grenades, a 10-kg IED which was planted inside a pressure cooker and 20 packets of suspected heroin worth over Rs 100 crore.

With agency inputs.