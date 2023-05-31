Indian Army, J&K police arrest 3 terrorists in Poonch; Soldier injured in encounter

Three terrorists were arrested by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday morning while attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control in the Poonch sector. Visuals show that firing ensued between the two sides leaving an Indian soldier injured.

The terrorists had a huge consignment of arms and narcotics and were in possession of a 10 kg improvised explosive device which was diffused by the Army Bomb Disposal Squad.

#WATCH | J&K: Three terrorists were apprehended by Indian Army and J&K Police on the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. IED was later diffused by Army Bomb Disposal Squad. pic.twitter.com/onuCzUQcVC — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

An exchange of fire took place near the border fence when the terrorists were attempting to sneak into India resulting in one Army personnel and one terrorist being injured.