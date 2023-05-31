English
    Indian Army, J&K police arrest 3 terrorists in Poonch; Soldier injured in encounter
    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 12:57:13 PM IST (Updated)

    Three terrorists were arrested by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday morning while attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control in the Poonch sector. Visuals show that firing ensued between the two sides leaving an Indian soldier injured.

    The terrorists had a huge consignment of arms and narcotics and were in possession of a 10 kg improvised explosive device which was diffused by the Army Bomb Disposal Squad.
    An exchange of fire took place near the border fence when the terrorists were attempting to sneak into India resulting in one Army personnel and one terrorist being injured.
