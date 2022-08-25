Terrorist on J&K suicide attack mission says was paid Rs 30,000 to target Indian Army

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Tabarak Hussain, a terrorist captured by the Indian Army on August 21 this year, said he and four-five others had come to India on a suicide mission.

Tabarak Hussain, a terrorist captured by the Indian Army on August 21 this year, said he was "sent by Pakistani Colonel Yunus Chaudhry" and paid "Rs 30,000 to target the Indian Army".

Hussain said he and four-five others had come to India on a suicide mission. "He (the Colonel) gave me Rs 30,000 to target the Indian Army. We had recceed one-two posts of the Indian Army ," Hussain told ANI.

Hussain was captured on August 21 near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jhangar sector of Naushera in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir , when he, along with three-four terrorists, tried to infiltrate the area.

He spoke from a Kashmir-based facility where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured during the infiltration bid. He is a resident of Sabzkot village of Koti in Pakistan -occupied Kashmir, News 18 reported.

Watch the interview here:

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

According to News 18, Hussain confessed his long association with terrorism.

"I was betrayed (by accompanying terrorists) and captured by the Indian Army. I underwent six-month training and visited several (terrorist) camps (run by the Pakistan army) for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members," he said. He had earlier come to India in 2016, he said, adding that "the others ran away".

Brigadier Rajeev Nair, the commandant of the military hospital in Rajouri, said Hussain’s condition was stable. Army doctor Rajeev Nair said: "Such is the valour of Indian soldiers that they donated blood to save him." He said Hussain was bed-ridden and being fed by Indian soldiers.

J&K | He had bled out due to 2 bullet wounds in his thigh & shoulder, was critical. Members of our team gave him 3 bottles of blood, operated him & put him in the ICU. He is stable now but will take a few weeks to improve: Brigadier Rajeev Nair on fidayeen Tabarak Hussain https://t.co/YGe2lP7JdO pic.twitter.com/qrkKRrenzA — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Army said Pakistan's "sinister attempt" to disturb peace in the Jammu region was scuttled. In an official statement, Defence authorities said that in the last 48 hours, two major infiltration bids had been eliminated by alert troops deployed along the LoC in the Naushera Sector of Rajouri district.

"The terrorist tried to flee. However, he was brought down. Two terrorists who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover in dense jungle. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid, and lifesaving surgery was carried out," the statement said.