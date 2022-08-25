Terrorist on J&K suicide attack mission says was paid Rs 30,000 to target Indian Army

Mini
Tabarak Hussain, a terrorist captured by the Indian Army on August 21 this year, said he and four-five others had come to India on a suicide mission.
#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
J&K | He had bled out due to 2 bullet wounds in his thigh & shoulder, was critical. Members of our team gave him 3 bottles of blood, operated him & put him in the ICU. He is stable now but will take a few weeks to improve: Brigadier Rajeev Nair on fidayeen Tabarak Hussain https://t.co/YGe2lP7JdO pic.twitter.com/qrkKRrenzA— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022