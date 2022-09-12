J&K: Militant killed, security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

By PTI

Mini Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An unidentified militant was killed and a security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the ultras opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter. While one security force personnel was injured in the gun battle, an unidentified militant was shot dead, the official said adding the operation was going on.