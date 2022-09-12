    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    J&K: Militant killed, security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

    J&K: Militant killed, security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

    J&K: Militant killed, security personnel injured in Shopian encounter
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

    An unidentified militant was killed and a security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
    He said the ultras opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter. While one security force personnel was injured in the gun battle, an unidentified militant was shot dead, the official said adding the operation was going on.

    Tags

    encounterJammu and Kashmir

    Previous Article

    DU opens portal for UG admissions, new academic session likely to begin November 1

    Next Article

    Gyanvapi case latest updates | Plea by Hindu side is fit for hearing, rules Varanasi court

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng