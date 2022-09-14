    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    11 dead, 27 injured as minibus plunges into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    A mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday. Those injured in the accident have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said.

    As many as eleven people died and at least 27 were injured after a mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday. Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.
    "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured," Sinha tweeted.
    The bus, carrying over 36 passengers, was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian, an official was quoted by PTI as saying. The officials said a joint rescue operation by the Army, police and local villagers was underway.
    Meanwhile, the injured have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said.
    President Droupadi Murmu took to social media to express her distress in connection with the tragic accident.
    (With inputs from agencies)
