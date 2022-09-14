11 dead, 27 injured as minibus plunges into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Mini
A mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday. Those injured in the accident have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said.
11 die, 25 injured in minibus accident in J-K's PoonchRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/e0eqyEfsWT#accident #Poonch #JammuAndKashmir #raodaccident #busaccident pic.twitter.com/15QBXiGwq8— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 14, 2022
Jammu & Kashmir | A mini-bus accident occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch. Army's rescue operation is underway; 9 deaths reported, many injured shifted to a hospital in Mandi. Further details awaited: Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif pic.twitter.com/NMFhtuK5lj— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022
The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 14, 2022