11 dead, 27 injured as minibus plunges into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Mini A mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday.

As many as eleven people died and at least 27 were injured after a mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday. Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured," Sinha tweeted.

The bus, carrying over 36 passengers, was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian, an official was quoted by PTI as saying. The officials said a joint rescue operation by the Army, police and local villagers was underway.

Meanwhile, the injured have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said.

Jammu & Kashmir | A mini-bus accident occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch. Army's rescue operation is underway; 9 deaths reported, many injured shifted to a hospital in Mandi. Further details awaited: Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif pic.twitter.com/NMFhtuK5lj — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu took to social media to express her distress in connection with the tragic accident.

The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 14, 2022

