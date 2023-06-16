Five foreign terrorists killed after encounter in J-K's Kupwara, say police

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Kupwara's Jumagand area in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Five foreign terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Kupwara's Jumagand area in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The search operation is still underway, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
The encounter started early Friday morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the Line of Control in the North Kashmir district.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Jun 16, 2023 9:43 AM IST
