J-K encounters: Rajnath Singh interacts with soldiers in Rajouri, to review security situation

Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu and Kashmir came a day after five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday where five Army personnel were killed and one major-rank officer was injured in a blast triggered by terrorists on Friday. Singh interacted with soldiers at the Army base camp after arriving in the district on Saturday.

Singh was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Army chief General Manoj Pande and briefed on the operation underway in Kandi forest area.

Rajnath Singh's visit came a day after five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.

The five soldiers were identified as havaldar Neelam Singh, Nk Arvind Kumar, L/Nk RS Rawat, Ptr Pramod Negi and Ptr S Chettri. "We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," a statement by Northern Command, Indian Army, said.

Earlier in the day, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site and was briefed on the developments in the ongoing 'Operation Trinetra' by ground commanders.

Two terrorists were killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Rajouri districts on Saturday. Officials said the slain terrorist, identified as Kulgam resident Abid Wani, was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). An AK-47 rifle was recovered from him.

Meanwhile, PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said, "In the ongoing operation in Kandi Forest in Rajouri sector, contact was established with terrorists at 0115 hours today (Saturday) and firing was started."

After getting a brief on the operation in Kandi forest, the defence minister will likely chair a high-level security meeting to review the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Rajouri and Poonch, officials told PTI.

Rajouri and Poonch rocked by series of attacks

Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu, which were declared terrorism-free more than a decade ago, have been rocked by a series of deadly attacks by terrorists in the past 18 months.

The loss of five jawans in the Kandi forest is the third major incident this year. It took place at a time when the forces had been engaged in a massive combing operation for the past 15 days following an ambush on an army truck in Bhata Dhurian (Poonch).

Five soldiers were killed and another was injured on April 20 when an army truck carrying fruits and vegetables for Iftar was bombed and strafed with bullets by terrorists.

In Dhangri village in Rajouri, terrorists killed seven civilians in two attacks that came on the heels of each other on January 1 this year.

In two major incidents in Rajouri in 2022, five army personnel and two terrorists were killed in a suicide attack at a security camp at Pargal-Darhal on August 11, while two civilians were killed in a firing incident outside an army camp near Rajouri town.

Four blasts rocked Kotranka in Rajouri district between March and April last year. All these cases were worked out by police with the arrest of the accused.

Nine army personnel were killed in two separate encounters with terrorists in Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch districts in October 2021.

Two army personnel, one of them a lieutenant, were killed in a mine blast in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri on October 30, 2021.

Rajouri and Poonch districts have witnessed more killings of Army personnel than the militancy-hit Kashmir Valley.