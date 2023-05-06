English
J-K encounters: Rajnath Singh interacts with soldiers in Rajouri, to review security situation

Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu and Kashmir came a day after five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday where five Army personnel were killed and one major-rank officer was injured in a blast triggered by terrorists on Friday. Singh interacted with soldiers at the Army base camp after arriving in the district on Saturday.

Singh was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Army chief General Manoj Pande and briefed on the operation underway in Kandi forest area.
Rajnath Singh's visit came a day after five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.
