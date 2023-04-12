4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Bihar's Araria this morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

The earthquake struck at 10:10 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ALSO READ | 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Araria in Bihar

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Bihar's Araria this morning.

This is a developing story.