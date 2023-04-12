4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

homeindia News4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 12, 2023 11:24:46 AM IST (Updated)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

The earthquake struck at 10:10 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
ALSO READ | 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Araria in Bihar
Another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Bihar's Araria this morning.
This is a developing story.
 
First Published: Apr 12, 2023 11:07 AM IST
