Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Katra

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir around 5 am on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

(The story will be updates with more details soon)