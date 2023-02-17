Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Katra

Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir around 5 am on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology.
The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
(The story will be updates with more details soon)
