J&K: Residents of Doda fear Joshimath-like crisis as 21 structures develop cracks; Govt team reaches spot

A few structures in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda village started developing cracks a couple of days ago but the situation was exacerbated by a landslide on Thursday with the number of buildings damaged reaching 21, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Thathri) Athar Amin Zargar. The authorities have declared all the structures including a mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti village in Thathri which have developed cracks, as unsafe.

After the Joshimath crisis, the land subsidence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda has become a cause of worry for the locals and administration as 21 structures develop cracks. So far at least 20 families have been evacuated and have shifted to safer places. The situation is currently being monitored by the Doda administration and a team from the Geological Survey of India, present in the area.

The authorities have declared all the structures including a mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti village in Thathri, 35 kilometres from Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway which have developed cracks, as unsafe.

J&K’s former Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad in a tweet urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to relocate the affected families and provide them adequate compensation.

"We have shifted 19 affected families to a safer location after their houses were rendered unsafe. We are observing the situation and taking steps as per need to ensure their safety," Zargar added.

According to Zargar, the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police visited the spot and assured all help to the affected families.

Zargar, however, refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand's Joshimath – the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib – which is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

"Comparing the situation in Nai Basti with the sinking town of Joshimath will be an exaggeration. We are faced with a problem of landslide and geologists from Chenab Valley power projects and the National Highways Authority of India has already inspected the site," Zargar said.

“Situation is being regularly monitored by Dy Commissioner Doda and his senior officers. The situation is under control. The government has sent a team from the Geological Survey of India and they’re conducting their studies. They’ll submit their report to the government. People have vacated the area," he added.

While some families have shifted to a temporary shelter set up by the district administration, many others have returned to their ancestral homes.

"We are making all necessary arrangements, including food and electricity, at the campsite," Zargar said.

Zahida Begum, whose family was shifted to a temporary site, said they lived in the village for 15 years and were surprised to notice cracks in concrete houses.

"There is panic among 50-plus households in the village. Majority of the structures developed cracks after Thursday's landslide," she said, demanding proper rehabilitation for the affected families.

Farooq Ahmad, another local resident, said 117 members of 19 families of policemen, ex-servicemen, defence personnel and labourers were relocated.

Nai Basti has developed about two decades ago and there was no such problem, he said.

"We request the NGOs and philanthropists to come forward and provide assistance to the affected people," Ahmad added.