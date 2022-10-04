J&K DGP Prisons murdered, terror outfit claims responsibility but domestic help suspected

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini DGP Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead at his Udaiwala residence on the outskirts of Jammu. His throat was slit and the first examination of the scene of crime revealed this as a suspected murder case, the ADGP was quoted as saying.

Hemant Kumar Lohia, the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Prisons department, was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the police are searching for the domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding and suspected to be the culprit.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh was quoted by News 18 as saying that the suspect even tried to set fire to the body of 57-year-old Lohia.

DGP Prisons's throat was slit

According to news agency PTI, Lohia was found dead at his Udaiwala residence on the outskirts of Jammu . His throat was slit and the first examination of the scene of crime revealed this as a suspected murder case, the ADGP was quoted as saying. The official also added Lohia was found dead with burn injuries on his body.

The guards stationed at the officer's residence observed fire in Lohia's room. The official said they had to break open the door because it was locked from the inside.

"The domestic help has gone missing...The search for him has begun," he said, adding that the J&K Police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer.

Lohia was a 1992 batch IPS officer and was promoted and appointed as Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August this year.

Terror outfit claims responsibility

The terror outfit 'People's Anti Fascist Force' claimed responsibility for the murder, News 18 reported. However, the police have not mentioned the involvement of terror forces in the incident as of yet.