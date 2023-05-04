Two terrorists killed after encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in north Kashmir, early Thursday morning.

Two terrorirists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

"Two terrorists neutralised in Baramulla encounter. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered," the Kashmir Zone Police was quoted by ANI as saying.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early Thursday morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and there are no reports yet of any casualty on either side, the official said.