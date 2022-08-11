    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Army camp in J&K attacked: 3 soldiers killed in action and 2 terrorists neutralised

    The army camp is located in Pargal in Darhal area of the Rajouri district and lies six kilometres from the area's police station. The area has been cordoned off with additional security forces deployed.

    Indian Army on Thursday successfully foiled the attempt by two terrorists to enter an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir. Three soldiers lost their lives in the process while two others are undergoing treatment.
    The army camp is located in Pargal in Darhal area of the Rajouri district and lies six kilometres from the area's police station. The area has been cordoned off with additional security forces deployed.
    "Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and an exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said. 
    Also Read: Home-grown howitzer to be used for gun salute on Independence day
    Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah expressed his condolences over the loss of lives of the soldiers and wrote, "Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri. While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families & my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers & jawans injured in the attack #Rajouri."
    This attack comes a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised in Budgam by security forces.

    Indian armyJammu and Kashimir

