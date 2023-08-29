Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh can't remain union territories forever, observes Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday observed that of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh cannot remain union territories in permanence. The top court said the government must tell the CJI-led Bench that the Centre must give roadmap for transitioning to statehood.

"Does the Centre have a time frame for transitioning from union territory status to statehood," the apex court asked. The Bench was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The Centre told the five-judge Bench that it intended to change the status to statehood. "Once the efforts are fruitful, when situation has returned to normal, Centre intends to change the status back to statehood," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court.

On Monday, the CJI said that by enacting Article 35A, fundamental rights of equality, liberty to practice profession in any part of the country and others were virtually taken away. He made the remarks after Mehta referred to the contentious provision in the Indian Constitution, saying it gave special rights to only permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and was discriminatory.

Without naming the two mainstream political parties of the erstwhile state, the Centre told a five-judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud that citizens have been misguided that the special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir were "not discrimination but a privilege".

On Article 35A, the Cnetre said it was discriminatory, to say the least. "Under the provision (A-35A), people like sanitation workers working in the erstwhile state for decades were not given equal rights like that of permanent residents of J-K."

"This discrimination continued till the provision was abrogated in 2019. Non-permanent residents of J-K were not able to purchase lands, could not avail scholarship, employment in the state government," he had said, urging the court to look into issues from the 'eyes of people'.

Deciphering Mehta's submissions, the CJI had said that by enacting Article 35A, "you virtually took away fundamental rights of equality, liberty to practice profession in any part of the country and even granted immunity from legal challenges and the power of judicial review".

The apex court also prima facie agreed with the Centre's submission on pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is "subordinate" to the Indian Constitution, which is on a higher pedestal.

The bench, however, did not seem to agree with the plea that the Constituent Assembly of the erstwhile state, which was disbanded in 1957, was in reality a legislative assembly.

With inputs from PTI