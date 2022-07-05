Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended from the Pahalgam route on Tuesday morning due to bad weather conditions. The annual pilgrimage is held from the twin base camps - Nunwan base camp in Anantnag and Baltal camp in Ganderbal district. The two camps are located in South and central Kashmir respectively.

According to reports, around 3,000 pilgrims were stopped at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, while another batch of around 4,000 pilgrims was stopped at Yatri Niwas in the Ramban district. The Hindustan Times reported that around 2,000 pilgrims, who left from Jammu for the Baltal route were, however, allowed to proceed.

Amid tight security, the sixth batch of over 6,300 Amarnath pilgrims left for the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath on Tuesday. Till today, over 72,000 pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam, the officials said. The Yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal to take a stock of facilities. His office had earlier said, "Adequate arrangements are in place to ensure safe and smooth Yatra. Directed the officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drive along the Yatra route and base camp."

