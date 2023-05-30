Jammu accident claims 10 lives, leaves over 50 injured as Amritsar-Katra bus falls into gorge

According to one of the rescued individuals, all the passengers on the bus were from Bihar.

On Tuesday morning, a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu, killing 10 people and leaving 2-3 critically injured as of 10 am. According to officials, around 55 others are injured. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to victims' relatives.

According to the SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, the bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit and a probe has been launched into the incident.

As per the driver, the accident happened after he lost control of the vehicle due to a sharp curve, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh told ANI.

Those who are injured are being medically treated and extended all help by the Jammu and Kashmir government, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta assured reporters.

They were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.

"We are trying to provide the best possible care to the injured. Ten people have died and 2-3 are critically injured," J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh told reporters after meeting the injured people.

The bus, which was on its way to Katra from Amritsar, met with an accident in the Jajjar Kotli area. It was carrying pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills.

According to one of the rescued individuals, all the passengers on the bus were from Bihar.

Expressing his condolences over the death of Bihar natives in the bus accident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin.

Local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. As of 9:15 am, all passengers had been evacuated and the rescue operation was almost complete.

The paramilitary and State Disaster Response Force teams were also present at the spot, aiding the local police.

Reacting to the tragic news, the Office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pain by the loss of lives.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to provide all possible assistance & treatment to the injured," Sinha's office tweeted.

On May 21, a 27-year-old woman was killed and 24 people were injured when a Rajasthan-bound bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

