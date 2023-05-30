Jammu accident claims 10 lives, leaves over 50 injured as Amritsar-Katra bus falls into gorge

According to one of the rescued individuals, all the passengers on the bus were from Bihar.

On Tuesday morning, a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu, killing 10 people and leaving 2-3 critically injured as of 10 am. According to officials, around 55 others are injured. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to victims' relatives.

According to the SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, the bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit and a probe has been launched into the incident.

As per the driver, the accident happened after he lost control of the vehicle due to a sharp curve, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh told ANI.