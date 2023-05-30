English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsJammu accident claims 10 lives, leaves over 50 injured as Amritsar Katra bus falls into gorge

    Jammu accident claims 10 lives, leaves over 50 injured as Amritsar-Katra bus falls into gorge

    Jammu accident claims 10 lives, leaves over 50 injured as Amritsar-Katra bus falls into gorge
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 12:11:17 PM IST (Updated)

    According to one of the rescued individuals, all the passengers on the bus were from Bihar.

    On Tuesday morning, a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu, killing 10 people and leaving 2-3 critically injured as of 10 am. According to officials, around 55 others are injured. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to victims' relatives.

    According to the SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, the bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit and a probe has been launched into the incident.
    As per the driver, the accident happened after he lost control of the vehicle due to a sharp curve, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh told ANI.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X