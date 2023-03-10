Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor honours Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees in Jammu

While interacting with the awardees, Sinha said their exceptional achievements in innovation and sports have inspired several youths to strive for excellence.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently honoured two exceptional young achievers, Arushi Kotwal and S Harmanjot Singh, for their outstanding contributions to the fields of sports and innovation. The awardees were conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
During the event held at the Raj Bhavan, Sinha expressed his admiration for the two young talents and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Union Territory administration in their future endeavours. He also stated that their exceptional achievements in innovation and sports have inspired several youths to strive for excellence.
S Harmanjot Singh, a young innovator from Jammu and Kashmir, developed a Women Safety app called ‘Raksha’ and won various Olympiads and competitions for his skills and creativity.
On the other hand, Arushi Kotwal is a young chess master from India who has brought glory to the Union Territory and the country at national and international Chess championships. She has represented India in various championships such as Asian Youth Chess Championship, World Youth Chess Championship, and Commonwealth Chess Championship.
The two awardees were accompanied by their family members who witnessed the felicitation ceremony.
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is a prestigious national award that recognizes exceptional achievements of children in the fields of innovation, social service, sports, arts, and culture. The awards are given every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Children's Day.
The felicitation ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan is a testament to the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir administration towards recognizing and supporting young talents who are making significant contributions to society.
