Homeindia news

Jammu administration withdraws order on registration of new voters

Jammu administration withdraws order on registration of new voters

1 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

Mini

Though no reason was specified for the withdrawal of the order, the step followed an outrage by almost all prominent political parties in Jammu and Kashmir except the BJP.

The Jammu administration has withdrawn its earlier order authorising tehsildars (revenue officials) to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than a year to enable their registration as voters.
Though no reason was specified for the withdrawal of the order, the step followed an outrage by almost all prominent political parties in Jammu and Kashmir except the BJP.
"The order stands withdrawn," a senior official told.
Also Read: Indian Army to conduct one of its biggest military exercise on Western front
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Jammu and Kashmir

Previous Article

Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat based freight services soon

Next Article

E-auction for PM Modi mementoes closes, K Srikanth's badminton racquet gets highest bid at Rs 51 lakh