    Jammu administration withdraws order on registration of new voters

    Jammu administration withdraws order on registration of new voters

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI

    Though no reason was specified for the withdrawal of the order, the step followed an outrage by almost all prominent political parties in Jammu and Kashmir except the BJP.

    The Jammu administration has withdrawn its earlier order authorising tehsildars (revenue officials) to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than a year to enable their registration as voters.
    Though no reason was specified for the withdrawal of the order, the step followed an outrage by almost all prominent political parties in Jammu and Kashmir except the BJP.
    "The order stands withdrawn," a senior official told.
    Also Read: Indian Army to conduct one of its biggest military exercise on Western front
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    Jammu and Kashmir

