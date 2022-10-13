Jammu administration withdraws order on registration of new voters

By PTI

The Jammu administration has withdrawn its earlier order authorising tehsildars (revenue officials) to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than a year to enable their registration as voters.

Though no reason was specified for the withdrawal of the order, the step followed an outrage by almost all prominent political parties in Jammu and Kashmir except the BJP.

"The order stands withdrawn," a senior official told.

