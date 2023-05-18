The Supreme Court upheld the Tamil Nadu law allowing 'Jallikattu', saying that it is a part of the cultural heritage of the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on 'Jallikattu' and said, "The legal battle waged by the Tamil Nadu government, to ensure that the Ordinance brought by the government will go through, has been a huge success."

He tweeted that the state is building a huge ground for Jallikattu in Alankanallur. "We will celebrate the victory of Jallikattu on Pongal," he said.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy also termed the verdict upholding the validity of 'Jallikattu' as "historical" and said, "We have won the legal battle...Our tradition and culture and everything has been protected."

On animal cruelty in 'Jallikattu'

On the question of cruelty towards the animals in the bull-taming sport, Regupathy clarified, "There will be no cruelty to animals in 'Jallikattu'. "We have already followed the conditions...only the hump is touched, that too only three times and up to the level of 15 metres," he said, adding that the court accepted the 2017 amendments act.

Watch here what Tamil Nadu law minister said

Supreme Court's verdict on Jallikattu

The statements by Tamil Nadu ministers came after the S upreme Court upheld the Tamil Nadu law allowing 'Jallikattu' in the state. The Supreme Court said 'Jallikattu' is a part of the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, while dismissing all the pleas challenging the validity of states’ laws allowing the bull-taming sport nd bullock cart races.

It said the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, substantially minimises pain and suffering to animals.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, which delivered a unanimous verdict, also upheld the validity of the Maharashtra law allowing bullock-cart races.

"Jallikattu", also known "eruthazhuvuthal", is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

The bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing "Jallikattu" and bullock-cart races.