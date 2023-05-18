The Supreme Court upheld the Tamil Nadu law allowing 'Jallikattu', saying that it is a part of the cultural heritage of the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on 'Jallikattu' and said, "The legal battle waged by the Tamil Nadu government, to ensure that the Ordinance brought by the government will go through, has been a huge success."

He tweeted that the state is building a huge ground for Jallikattu in Alankanallur. "We will celebrate the victory of Jallikattu on Pongal," he said.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy also termed the verdict upholding the validity of 'Jallikattu' as "historical" and said, "We have won the legal battle...Our tradition and culture and everything has been protected."