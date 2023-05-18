'Jallikattu', also known as 'Eruthazhuvuthal', is a bull-taming sport that is played in Tamil Nadu during the the Pongal harvest festival.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu law which allowed the bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state. The top court said the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, minimises pain and suffering to animals, substantially.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph pronounced its verdict.

The Supreme Court dismissed all pleas that challenged the validity of Tamil Nadu's laws allowing Jallikattu and bullock cart races. It said Jallikattu was a part of the state's cultural heritage.

And in Tamil Nadu, the owners and bull tamers who celebrate Jallikattu were seen celebrating the Supreme Court's verdict.

S Regupathy, the Tamil nadu law minister, termed the top court's verdict 'historical'. He said the stat's tradition and culture has been protected.

The top court's verdict also allowed the validity of similar laws that are framed by the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, allowing sports involving animals.