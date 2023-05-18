English
SC upholds Tamil Nadu law, permitting bull taming sport 'Jallikattu', says part of state's cultural heritage

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 12:25:34 PM IST (Updated)

'Jallikattu', also known as 'Eruthazhuvuthal', is a bull-taming sport that is played in Tamil Nadu during the the Pongal harvest festival. 

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Tamil Nadu law which allowed the bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state. The top court said the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, minimises pain and suffering to animals, substantially.

'Jallikattu', also known as 'Eruthazhuvuthal', is a bull-taming sport that is played in Tamil Nadu during the the Pongal harvest festival.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph pronounced its verdict.
X