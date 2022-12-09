86 people, 23 bulls killed in bull-taming Jallikattu festival since 2017: PETA India

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by KM Joseph, comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose and CT Ravikumar on Thursday concluded hearing the petitions filed by animal rights protection organisations as well as individuals, who challenged the bullock-cart races, kambala and jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Mahrashtra.

At least 86 people and 23 bulls have been killed in the bull-taming Jallikattu festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu since 2017, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India said, citing several news reports. "Since many bull deaths and human injuries are not reported, these figures are likely vast underestimates," PETA India said in a statement.

Jallikattu has been a controversial tradition, with animal rights activists demanding a ban on the practice while many protesting against it. It was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 on account of animal cruelty. However, the ban was effectively legalised after the Tamil Nadu assembly in 2017 cleared the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, with the ascent of then President Pranab Mukherjee, india.com reported.

PETA India said it submitted a 90-page report on the jallikattu events that took place in 2022 to the Supreme Court, where a constitution bench headed by KM Joseph and comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose and CT Ravikumar concluded hearing the petitions filed by animal rights protection organisations as well as individuals, who challenged the bullock-cart races, kambala and jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Mahrashtra.

PETA India's 2022 investigation report of the jallikattu events includes the following findings:

Bulls panicked and fled into village streets, injuring onlookers and allegedly goring them to death. A teenager was killed at an event.

The bulls were whipped with ropes and jabbed with wooden sticks tipped with nails, metal sickles and rods.

Participants in the event bit the bulls' tails, which they yanked, twisted and broke to provoke the animals.

Ropes were yanked in the bulls' ropes violently and the animals' nostrils bled profusely.

Onlookers hit the bulls and jumped on the animals fleeing the collection yards and also engaged in "parallel jallikattu".

The animals suffered severe injuries and some even collapsed.

Many of the animals were not examined properly by the veterinarians.

No COVID-19 lockdown norms were enforced.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the judgment in the case.