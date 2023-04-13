Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the turning point in India’s freedom struggle

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre was a turning point in India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. The incident served as a catalyst for India's freedom struggle and inspired many Indians to fight for their independence.
The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919, in Amritsar, Punjab, India. It was a tragic incident in which a group of peaceful protesters, who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh, a public garden, were fired upon by British Indian Army soldiers. It’s been 104 years since the tragic incident that took place in Jallianwala Bagh but the incident still inspires many to do more for their country. The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre was a turning point in India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. The event remains etched in the minds of Indians as a stark reminder of the brutality of colonialism.
Here are some facts about the incident that shook India to its core:
The Massacre:
On April 13, 1919, a peaceful gathering of thousands of unarmed protestors took place at Jallianwala Bagh to protest the arrest of two Indian leaders, Satya Pal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew. Without any warning, British troops under the command of General Reginald Dyer opened fire on the crowd, killing hundreds of men, women, and children. The exact number of casualties remains unknown, but it is estimated that over 1,000 people were killed or injured.
General Dyer's Orders: General Dyer had issued orders to his troops to shoot at the protesters without warning. He later defended his actions by saying that he wanted to teach the Indians a lesson and that he would have used even more force if he had more troops at his disposal.
The Aftermath: The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre sparked outrage across India and the world. The Indian National Congress declared a nationwide strike in protest, and Mahatma Gandhi began his non-cooperation movement against British rule. The incident also led to the formation of the Simon Commission, which was set up to review India's political situation and make recommendations for its future governance.
General Dyer, who was responsible for the massacre, was later relieved of his duties but received support from many British leaders, including Winston Churchill. He was hailed as a hero by some in Britain but was criticised by others for his actions.
The Memorial:
In 1951, a memorial was built at Jallianwala Bagh to commemorate the victims of the massacre. The park, which covers an area of approximately 6.5 acres, contains a museum that displays artefacts related to the incident. Every year on April 13, people gather at the park to pay their homage to the victims.
The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre remains a dark chapter in India's history, and its impact can still be felt today. The incident served as a catalyst for India's freedom struggle and inspired many Indians to fight for their independence.
