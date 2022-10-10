    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Jaishankar says we have been very clearly against conflict in Ukraine, clarifies on Russian-origin weapons
    2 Min(s) Read
    CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that India was against such hostilities as they can have a "very profound impact" on everybody across the world.

    Clarifying India's stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, "We have been very clearly against the conflict in Ukraine." He, however, noted that India has a "long-standing relationship with Russia, and this relationship has served our interests well."
    "We believe that this (Russia-Ukraine) conflict does not serve the interest of anybody — neither the participants nor the international community," Jaishankar said. He was speaking in Canberra in Australia after talks with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.
    He also stressed that India was against such hostilities as they can have a "very profound impact" on everybody across the world. Jaishankar also declined to predict India's vote in advance on the upcoming draft resolution against Russia in the UN General Assembly.
    On having a "substantial inventory of Soviet and Russian-origin weapons", Jaishankar said the inventory grew for various reasons. He said one of the reasons was the West not supplying weapons to India for decades and "in fact seeing the military dictatorship next to us as a preferred partner".
    ALSO READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Multiple explosions rock Kyiv in apparent missile strikes
    This came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to annex the four regions of Ukraine, saying they were now part of his country and would be defended by Moscow.
    India had abstained on a draft resolution tabled in the UN Security Council earlier this month which condemned Russia's "illegal referenda" and annexation of the four Ukrainian territories.
    ALSO READ | Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
    The council had also called for an immediate cessation of violence while underlining the need to find pathways for a return to the negotiating table.
    India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
    External Affairs Minister S JaishankarRussiaRussia-Ukraine warS JaishankarUkraineUN General Assembly

