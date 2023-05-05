Jaishankar holds talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin at SCO meet in Goa to discuss border issues

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said the focus remained "on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas".

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar held a "detailed discussion" with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Goa on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers on Thursday. In a tweet, Jaishankar informed that the two leaders discussed a bilateral relationship, while the focus remained "on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas".

Jaishankar said the discussions were also held on issues relating to the SCO, G20 and BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).

What the Chinese side said

Meanwhile, Qin Gang reiterated that the situation at the India-China border is generally stable. However, "both sides should consolidate the present achievements and strictly abide by the relevant agreements while pushing for further cooling and easing of the conditions for sustainable peace and tranquillity at the frontier", he was quoted by PTI as saying.