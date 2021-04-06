  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Jaishankar discusses defence cooperation, weapons manufacturing with Russian counterpart

Updated : April 06, 2021 04:18 PM IST

Addressing a joint press conference, Lavrov dismissed suggestions of any future military alliance between Russia and China.
S Jaishankar said that views were exchanged on regional and global matters.
Jaishankar discusses defence cooperation, weapons manufacturing with Russian counterpart
Published : April 06, 2021 04:18 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Battling COVID-19: Ground report on Mumbai's day 1 of 'Break the Chain' restrictions

Battling COVID-19: Ground report on Mumbai's day 1 of 'Break the Chain' restrictions

Crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion

Crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion

Quake of 4.1 magnitude hits north Bengal, second in less than 12hrs

Quake of 4.1 magnitude hits north Bengal, second in less than 12hrs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement