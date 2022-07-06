Cross
There's a sharp rise in women seeking driving licences in Jaipur

By CNBCTV18.com
While a majority of women obtaining driving licenses are working professionals, housewives are not far behind. According to the RTO, women will have easy access to driving licenses after an automatic track will be opened.

In Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, a large number of women are getting in the driver's seat. As per the Jaipur Regional Transport Office Rajesh Verma, the number of women obtaining driving licenses is increasing rapidly.
Statistics show that out of 73,731 driving licenses issued in 2020-21, 15,863 were obtained by women. In 2021-22, over 14,000 women got their licenses.
Jaipur stands at the top spot in terms of issuing driving licenses to women in Rajasthan. It is believed that at this pace, almost every woman in Jaipur will acquire a driving license soon.
While a majority of women obtaining driving licenses are working professionals, housewives are not far behind. According to the RTO, women will have easy access to driving licenses after an automatic track will be opened, News18 Hindi reported.
Also, there are hundreds of private motor driving schools in Jaipur, and women can be seen learning car driving. Even though none of these driving schools is being run by female drivers, there is no denying the possibility of having one in the time to come.
The new development will open doors of opportunities for the women of Rajasthan.
First Published:  IST
