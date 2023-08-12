Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: No narco test for RPF constable; what is it and legal complexities

3 Min Read
A narco analysis aims to get a subject to reveal the truth in a sedated state. A fast-acting short-duration anaesthetic called sodium pentothal is injected into the body of the person, which leaves them in a hypnotic state.
A metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai rejected a plea to subject Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary to a polygraph test, brain mapping and narco analysis. Chaudhary has been accused of killing four on July 31 on board the Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express, as per media reports.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) had sought permission for Chaudhary’s narco test on the claim that he was not cooperating with the investigation, the Hindustan Times reported.
Chaudhary stands accused of killing his superior officer, assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena, and three passengers. The 33-year-old was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.
In this context, let’s take a look at what a narco analysis is and what are legal provisions associated with it.
What is a narco analysis?
A narco analysis aims to get a subject to reveal the truth in a sedated state. A fast-acting short-duration anaesthetic called sodium pentothal is injected into the body of the person, which leaves them in a hypnotic state. The accused is believed to be incapable of lying in this state.
While both narco and polygraph tests work towards getting the accused to reveal the truth, they are based on different bodily responses. A polygraph test is based on the physiological responses of a person. It assumes that the responses triggered when a person is lying are different from their normal ones. On the other hand, the narco test assumes that the suspect will not be able to lie due to the drug acting on their central nervous system.
Are the results of a narco test admissible in court?
The results of a narco analysis cannot be counted as evidence in a court of law since people in a drug-induced state are unable to exercise their choice in answering questions.
What has the Supreme Court said on narco tests?
In its judgement on the 2010 case of Selvi & Ors vs State of Karnataka & Anr” then Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan, and Justices JM Panchal and RV Raveendran stated that lie detector tests could not be administered without the consent of the accused. The bench added that individuals who volunteer for the test must have access to a lawyer. The legal, physical, and emotional implications of the test should be explained to them. The court also ruled that “any information or material that is subsequently discovered with the help of voluntarily administered test results can be admitted, in accordance with Section 27 of the Evidence Act, 1872.”
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill
Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?
Aug 12, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Monetary Policy Review | RBI maintains status quo on key policy rates and raises inflation projection
Aug 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance
Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read