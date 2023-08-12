Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: No narco test for RPF constable; what is it and legal complexities

A narco analysis aims to get a subject to reveal the truth in a sedated state. A fast-acting short-duration anaesthetic called sodium pentothal is injected into the body of the person, which leaves them in a hypnotic state.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) had sought permission for Chaudhary’s narco test on the claim that he was not cooperating with the investigation, the Hindustan Times reported.

In this context, let’s take a look at what a narco analysis is and what are legal provisions associated with it.

What is a narco analysis?

A narco analysis aims to get a subject to reveal the truth in a sedated state. A fast-acting short-duration anaesthetic called sodium pentothal is injected into the body of the person, which leaves them in a hypnotic state. The accused is believed to be incapable of lying in this state.

While both narco and polygraph tests work towards getting the accused to reveal the truth, they are based on different bodily responses. A polygraph test is based on the physiological responses of a person. It assumes that the responses triggered when a person is lying are different from their normal ones. On the other hand, the narco test assumes that the suspect will not be able to lie due to the drug acting on their central nervous system.

Are the results of a narco test admissible in court?

The results of a narco analysis cannot be counted as evidence in a court of law since people in a drug-induced state are unable to exercise their choice in answering questions.

What has the Supreme Court said on narco tests?

In its judgement on the 2010 case of Selvi & Ors vs State of Karnataka & Anr” then Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan, and Justices JM Panchal and RV Raveendran stated that lie detector tests could not be administered without the consent of the accused. The bench added that individuals who volunteer for the test must have access to a lawyer. The legal, physical, and emotional implications of the test should be explained to them. The court also ruled that “any information or material that is subsequently discovered with the help of voluntarily administered test results can be admitted, in accordance with Section 27 of the Evidence Act, 1872.”