    WATCH | Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Jaipur, two others follow within 30 minutes

    1 Min Read
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023 6:57:23 AM IST (Published)

    The first earthquake hit Jaipur around 4.10am, the second one of magnitude 3.1 struck at 4.22am and third one of magnitude 3.4 did at 4.25am.

    Jaipur was hit by three earthquakes within 30 minutes in the early hours of Friday, July 21. The first one of magnitude 4.4 occurred around 4.10am, sending the people rushing out of their homes.

    The second earthquake of  magnitude 3.1 hit around 4.22am and the third one of magnitude 3.4 struck the city around 4.25am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The first earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10km.
    Jaipur's police control room said no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property had come in. However, people took to social media platforms to inquire about the earthquakes, Citizens also shared images of people gathering outside their buildings.
    Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan CM, said tremors were felt in the city. "I hope ou are all safe!", she tweeted.
     
