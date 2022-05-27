Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in judicial custody, has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, his aide said on Friday.

Deshmukh was suffering from "uncontrolled high blood pressure and chest pain", and was admitted to the intensive care unit at the civic-run KEM Hospital here for Stress Thallium Heart Test on May 25, he said.

The 72-year-old was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in November 2021.

Earlier this month, a court had rejected Deshmukh’s plea seeking permission to undergo a shoulder surgery at a private hospital. He could get the medical procedure done at the state-run JJ Hospital in the city, the court said.

Singh said in a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray in March last year that Deshmukh was involved in many indiscretions, including requesting former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from Mumbai's clubs and restaurants.

On Wednesday, Waze had applied to the Special CBI court to become an approver against other suspects in the alleged corruption case, including Deshmukh. His application has been conditionaly approved by the CBI. The case will be heard by the CBI Court on May 30.