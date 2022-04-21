Jahangirpuri violence: What happened so far and what did Supreme Court order today

The Supreme Court ordered a two-week stay on all demolition activities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 21. A two-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai and LN Rao, while setting aside hearing into the matter for a later date, said that it would take a serious view of all demolitions that have taken place after the SC ordered communicated to the mayor to halt all such activities.

Clashes between two communities erupted when a procession was passing through the Muslim-dominated Jahangirpuri are on April 16. Here's a timeline of the events:

April 16:

Communal violence erupted between two communities in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, wherein nine policemen and a civilian were injured.

Around 4.15 pm, a rally was taken out by the Hindu community on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The procession took traditional routes initially, but some people at the front moved ahead around 6:15 pm. Those following got into a heated argument after with members of another community and stonepelting started in the area, PTI quoted Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana as saying.

The police arrested 23 people from both communities and seized three firearms and five swords from the accused.

April 19: The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking it to direct the Centre and states not to take "lasting precipitative action" such as razing buildings as a punitive measure in criminal proceedings.

A week earlier, the authorities in Madhya Pradesh demolished properties of people accused of rioting during Ram Navami celebrations using bulldozers.

April 20: On Wednesday, Jahangirpuri saw seven bulldozers roll into the streets on orders of the BJP-led NDMC, razing parts of several structures, including the exterior gate of a place of worship.

The Supreme Court ordered a status quo on the demolition of structures in the area by the NDMC at 11 am.

Demolition activities, which started around 10.15 am continued for two hours despite the court orders.

April 21: The Supreme Court started hearing the petition and said it would take serious view of any demolition activity that takes place after its decision was conveyed to the mayor.

SC hearing: What the petitioners said?

A number of petitions, including one by CPM leader Brinda Karat have been filed against the sudden demolition drive in Jahangirpuri area against alleged encroachers.

According to the petitioners, people whose structures were being demolished were not aware of the matter as they had not been notified in advance. The petitioners also questioned the demolition drive which started after a letter from the BJP's Delhi unit chief seeking action against 'rioters'.

What is NDMC’s take?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing NDMC said that the drive was a routine exercise and was being carried out to remove encroachers from obstructing roads and footpaths. He said the drive had originally started on January 19 and it was the fifth day of the drive.

According to Mehta, the problem arose after the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed a petition sensationalising the issue on communal lines, following which political party members jumped in to reap mileage.

What Jamiat representatives said?

Senior advocates Dushyant Dave and Kapil Sibal represented the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in the Supreme Court. They said the top court through its ruling must send a message that India is governed by the rule of law and not by the whims of a political party, The Times of India reported.

What the court said?

Reacting to Sibal’s request of stopping demolition drives using bulldozers across India, the bench said: "We cannot stop demolition of illegal structures across India. And demolition of illegal structure requires bulldozers."