Jahangirpuri violence: Amit Shah directs Delhi Police to take strict action against people involved

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi, official sources said. Clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which eight policemen and a civilian were injured.

The Home Minister directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence, sources said. Two days after the clashes, the Delhi Police admitted the third Hanuman Jayanti procession, organised by Hindu fringe outfits, had not been accorded administrative permission. It also arrested a Muslim man named Sonu who had allegedly fired at police during the mayhem that left nine people, including eight policemen and a civilian, injured. Altogether 25 people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended so far in connection with the clashes.

The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell has been given the responsibility to identify those involved in the case by doing a thorough and detailed analysis of digital evidence, and accordingly, legal action will be taken against them, Asthana said.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession, while drones kept a hawk-eye and police patrolled the streets in the troubled northwest locality of the national capital. Asthana reassured people that nobody involved in the riots, irrespective of "caste, creed and religion", will go scot-free.

