The Department of Consumer Affairs on Friday launched a mascot, 'Jagriti', to "empower consumers and generate awareness of their rights".

'Jagiriti' would be projected as an empowered consumer, who spreads awareness regarding consumer rights and addresses solutions to the issues they face, the department said in a press release.

The mascot would be showcased with the tagline "Jago Grahak Jago" in all its media campaigns. "The two are new synonyms with young aware consumers and bring sharp focus to consumer rights knowledge and movement," the department said.

The mascot would generate consumer awareness on various themes of the departments — Consumer Protection Act, 2019, National Consumer Helpline (toll free number 1915), Hallmarking, decisions of the Central Consumer Protection Authority, Provisions of Weights and Measures Act and testimonials by consumers on grievance redressal, the department said.

The department said its aim is to strengthen its consumer awareness campaign presence in multimedia and digital platforms and "reinforce a young empowered and informed consumer as a top-of-mind consumer rights awareness recall brand",