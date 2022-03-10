Jageshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jageshwar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jageshwar is an assembly constituency in the Almora district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Jageshwar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Jageshwar was won by Govind Singh Kunjwal of the INC. He defeated BJP's Subhash Pandey.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Govind Singh Kunjwal.In the 2017 assembly polls, Govind Singh Kunjwal garnered 24132 votes, securing 47.41 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 399 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.78 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jageshwar constituency stands at 93523 with 48957 male voters and 44566 female voters.