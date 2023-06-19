Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways operates these special trains to Puri, check details here

The special trains will be operated from different towns of Odisha as well as neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, holds great significance in Hinduism. It symbolises the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, to the Gundicha Temple, which is regarded as the birthplace of the deities.

The Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is known as one of the largest congregations of devotees in the world, where millions of people gather to witness the divine procession.