CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsJagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways operates these special trains to Puri, check details here

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways operates these special trains to Puri, check details here

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways operates these special trains to Puri, check details here
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 9:17:06 PM IST (Published)

The special trains will be operated from different towns of Odisha as well as neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, holds great significance in Hinduism. It symbolises the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, to the Gundicha Temple, which is regarded as the birthplace of the deities.

The Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is known as one of the largest congregations of devotees in the world, where millions of people gather to witness the divine procession.


The Rath Yatra, which involves the pulling of chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, will be held on June 20.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X