Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Railways announces 205 special trains; check list and schedule

The Indian Railways on Monday announced the details of 205 special trains to be run between June 29 and July 11 for Rath Yatra festival in Puri. Anticipating a huge rush of devotees, the special trains will be run to and from Puri for the convenience of the devotees, an official of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) told news agency PTI.

The devotees have been allowed to participate in the grand festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken steps to facilitate pilgrims with reserved class accommodation, for the trains leaving from its jurisdiction towards Puri and vice-versa, apart from the special trains from neighbouring states.

Here is the schedule for some special trains for Rath Yatra 2022

Train 02837/002838 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Rath Yatra Special Express:

Departure from Shalimar at 12:45hrs on 29.06.2022. Arrival at Puri at 22:30hrs on the same day. It will leave Puri at 05:30hrs on 30.06.2022 for return journey.

Train 02827/002828 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Rath Yatra Special Express:

Departure from Shalimar at 21:40hrs on 29.06.2022 and arrival at Puri at 07:00hrs on 30.06.2022. It will leave Puri at 23:05hrs on 30.06.2022.

Train 08907/08908 Visakhapatnam-Puri- Visakhapatnam Rath Yatra Special:

Departure from Visakhapatnam at 14:30hrs on 30.06.2022 and arrival at Puri at 01:15hrs on 01.07.2022. It will leave Puri at 23:15hrs on 01.07.2022.

Train 08911/08912 Junagarh Road-Puri- Junagarh Road Rath Yatra Special Express via Sambalpur & Talcher Road:

Departure from Junagarh Road at 11:00hrs on 30.06.2022. This train will leave Puri at 0015hrs on 02.07.2022 (midnight of 01.07.2022) in return direction.

Train 08418/08417 Gunupur-Puri- Gunupur Rath Yatra Special Express from Gunupur:

Departure from Gunpur at 23:30hrs on 30.06.2022. It will leave Puri at 01:45hrs on 02.07.2022 (midnight of 01.07.2022) in return direction.

Train 08909/08910 Jagadalpur-Puri-Jagadalpur Rath Yatra Special via Rayagada & Vizianagaram:

Departure from Jagadalpur at 18:30hrs on 30.06.2022. It will leave Puri at 20:05hrs on 01.07.2022 in return direction.

Train 02891/02810 Bhubaneswar-Puri- Bhubaneswar Rath Yatra Special:

Departure from Bhubaneswar at 10:05hrs. It will leave Puri at 15:10hrs. The train will run between July 1 and July 11, 2022.

Train 08931/08932 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Rath Yatra Special via Naraj Marthapur & Talcher Road:

Departure from Sambalpur at 21:30hrs on 30.06.2022. It will leave Puri at 2025hrs on 01.07.2022 in return direction.

Apart from this, 10 pairs of trains (20 trips) will run to and from Puri and different parts of the state.

Special trains on Gundicha Yatra (which falls on July 1, 2022) will be running from Paradip, Cuttack, Mahipur, Brahmapur, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Keonjhar Road towards Puri and vice versa.

Similarly, on Sandhya Darshan on July 8, 2022, 7 pairs of special trains, 3 pairs from Mahipur and 4 pairs from Khurda Road will run towards Puri and vice versa.

On the day of Bahuda Yatra, July 9, 2022; 10 pairs of special trains will run from Paradeep, Mahipur, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Keonjhargarh towards Puri and vice versa.

On Sunavesha Day, July 10, 2022; 11 pairs of special trains will run from Paradeep, Mahipur, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Keonjhargarh towards Puri and vice versa.

Then, on the day after Sunavesha, on July 11, 2022, 6 Special Trains will leave Puri towards Gunupur, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Visakhapatnam, Kendujhargarh and Mahipur and one special train will run from Keonjhargarh to Puri.

Three pairs of trains will also ply between Khurda Road & Puri and two pairs will ply between Mahipur & Puri July 2 to July 7, 2022.

These special trains along with others are being planned to run during the period of Rath Yatra as per an Odisha TV news report.