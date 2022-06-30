Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Date, history and significance

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the biggest and most prominent Hindu festivals. The nine-day annual festival will start on July 1 and end with Bhauda Yatra on July 9. Rath Yatra is held every year in Odisha’s Puri, which marks the sojourn of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and goddess Subhadra on three chariots to Gundicha temple, the birthplace of the deities.

Rath Yatra history and significance

There are many mythological stories regarding the origin of the Rath Yatra. According to one legend Lord Jagannath with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, visit the Gundicha temple every year as promised to queen Gundicha, the wife of King Indradyumna, who built the Jagannath temple in Puri. As per mythology, the present statues of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and goddess Subhadra were made by Lord Vishwkarma at the temple, which is known as Gundicha temple, from a wood log. It took many months and while Lord Vishwakarma was creating the idols of the deities queen Gundicha opened the temple door and Lord Vishwakarma disappeared leaving the statues incomplete.

Since then, it’s believed that Lord Jagannath and his siblings come out of the temple only once in a year to visit their birthplace as promised to queen Gundicha. The present Gundicha temple has been named after the queen. The Gundicha temple is around 3km away from the main temple.

The deities stay at the Gundicha temple for eight days and on the ninth day they take the return journey, which is known as Bahuda Yatra. After the Bahuda Yatra, the day the three presiding deities of the Puri Shri Mandir enter the temple is known as Niladri Bije. With Niladri Bije the Rath Yatra festival comes to an end. This year Niladri Bije will be held on July 12.

Lakhs of devotees gather in Puri to pull the magnificent chariots. It’s believed that Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe, comes out of the temple only once in a year for his devotees, those who can’t enter the temple. For people seeking ‘moksha’, the Rath Yatra holds enormous significance. It is believed anyone, who draws or touches the rope connected to the deities’ chariots, or even gets a glimpse of the idols on the chariot will attain salvation.