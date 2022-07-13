Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 concluded with Niladri Bije rituals

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, concluded with the special ritual of Niladri Bije on July 12 in Puri, Odisha. Also known as the chariot festival, the Rath Yatra is a procession of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra – in three chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple with a stop at the Mausi Maa Temple.

The festival is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Aashadha. This year, the celebrations began on July 1, when the chariots started their journey towards the Gundicha Temple.

On July 5, Hera Panchami was observed, followed by Sandhya Darshan or Navami Darshan or Adap Mandap Darshan on July 8.

After a nine-day sojourn at the Gundicha Temple, the Holy Trinity returned to their abode on July 9. This is known as the Bahuda Yatra.

On their return journey, the three deities visited the Mausi Maa Temple or the Ardhasani temple, dedicated to the aunt of Lord Jagannath. Here the three deities were treated to ‘Poda Pitha’, a sweet made of coconut, rice jaggery and lentils. After spending a brief time in the Mausi Maa temple, the three chariots moved towards the Sri Mandir.

Although the chariots reach the gate of the Jagannath temple in Puri, the deities do not enter the premises for the next two days as part of the ritual.

On July 10, the Sunabesa ritual was performed in which the deities are adorned with gold jewellery on their respective chariots outside Jagannath Temple. The following day, the Aadhar Pana ritual was observed in which a special drink was offered to the holy chariots.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 concluded on July 12 with the Niladri bije ceremony, which is the procession of the holy trinity from the chariots to the Ratna Singhasana (sanctum).

Prior to entering the main temple, a traditional act between the servitors of Lord Jagannath and Devi Lakshmi is conducted near the Jaya Vijaya Door or the main gate of the temple.

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, wife of Lord Jagannath, is angered for not being taken in the Rath Yatra. She lets Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra enter the temple but closes the gate for Lord Jagannath. Lord Jagannath offers sweets to the goddess and requests her forgiveness, following which a ritual of reunion between the two is rehearsed. As part of the ritual, Lord Jagannath sits beside Devi Lakshmi, before being placed in the Ratna Singhasana.