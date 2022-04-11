Jagan Mohan Reddy to have five Deputy Chief Ministers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue to have five deputies along with 20 other ministers in his reconstituted Cabinet.

A Muslim, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class and an upper caste Kapu have been designated as Deputy Chief Ministers (DCM) in the new Cabinet.

For the second time, Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the Home Department portfolio to a Dalit woman, though from a different sub-class. Taneti Vanitha, who previously held the Women and Child Development portfolio, has now been made the Home Minister. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reconstituted the state Cabinet, inducting 13 new faces and re-inducting 11 from his first team.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in the capital city Amaravati. Amzath Basha Bepari and K Narayana Swamy, (SC), have again been made Deputy Chief Ministers with the same portfolios, Minority Welfare and Excise, respectively. P Rajanna Dora, (ST), has been made DCM (Tribal Welfare). B Mutyala Naidu, (BC), will be a DCM, handling Panchayat Raj and Rural Development. Kottu Satyanarayana, a Kapu, has also been designated DCM (Endowments).

Buggana Rajendranath, upon re-induction into the Cabinet, has once again been made the Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister. He will also hold charge of Commercial Taxes and Skill Development Departments. Veteran Dharmana Prasada Rao, who came back into the Cabinet after a long gap, has been given the Revenue, Registrations and Stamps portfolio, one he previously held in the erstwhile united AP under Jagan Mohan Reddy's father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

In Jagan Mohan Reddy's first Cabinet, Prasada Rao's brother Krishna Das held the same portfolio in the rank of a DCM. Senior minister Pinipe Viswarupu, who was re-inducted, has now been given the Transport portfolio. Botsa Satyanarayana and Audimulapu Suresh, who were re-inducted, will swap their portfolios this time, with the former getting Education and the latter Municipal Administration.

Another senior minister P R C Reddy will now handle Energy, Forest, Environment Departments, along with Mines and Geology he held the last time. Other ministers S Appala Raju, Ch Venugopala Krishna and G Jayaram will handle their earlier portfolios of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, BC Welfare and Labour respectively. In addition, Krishna has been given charge of Information and Public Relations and Cinematography. Film actor R K Roja, who makes her debut as a minister, has been given charge of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement.

Another first-timer Gudivada Amarnath has been made Minister for Industries, Infrastructure and Information Technology. Portfolios of other newcomers are: Ambati Rambabu (Water Resources), Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Agriculture and Cooperation), Vidadala Rajini (Health and Family Welfare), Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Roads and Buildings), K V Nageswara Rao (Civil Supplies), M Nagarjuna (Social Welfare), J Ramesh (Housing), K V Ushasri Charan (Women and Child Development).

