A day after actor Jacqueline Fernandez's questioning, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi appeared before the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the 200-crore money laundering case on Thursday.

This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced her and Jacqueline to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also reached the Delhi Police's offices on Thursday. She was earlier quizzed, along with Jacqueline , on Wednesday. Jacqueline was questioned for over eight hours.

A police officer said that both Irani and Nora joined the probe at the Economic Offences Wing's office at Mandir Marg. "They will be quizzed separately at first and then confront each other and questioned together," the officer said.

"There are some contradictions in the statements made by Irani. So, it is important, that we confront both Irani and Nora together. Also, Irani is suspected to have played the key role (in introducing Nora to Chandrashekhar) so, it is important that we ask the unanswered questions and seek clarity," the officer was quoted as saying.

Nora was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case earlier.

The authorities argue that both Jacqueline and Nora admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar. "We were looking for whatever strings were connected into the case. Including the one who received the gifts, now they were ignorant (about criminal background) or were involved in the actual crime, their investigation is going on...," an official was quoted by ANI as saying said.

However, during the investigation, Nora claimed she was not aware of the event held in Chennai, where she was earlier invited and that the event had some links connected with Sukesh Chandrashekhar's crime syndicate.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the ED filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the financial probe agency, Nora and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

"It was found that some people worked around him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) and he used to first contact actresses. When they were more friendly, he tried to entice them with expensive gifts. It seems some people realised but continued out of greed," an official said.

