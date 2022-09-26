Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

By Akriti Anand

Mini Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused.

The Patiala House court in Delhi granted an interim bail to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The court issued the verdict on Monday while hearing the extortion case in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused.

Jacqueline was granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 50,000, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

The court's verdict came after the actor's lawyer moved a bail plea following the summon issued to her earlier. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea.

"Till then, her regular bail is pending before the court... On the request of Jacqueline's lawyer, the court granted interim bail to Jacqueline on a bail bond of Rs 50,000," the report said.

The ED had filed a chargesheet against the Bollywood actor earlier this month, naming her as an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. She was interrogated for around eight hours by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police last.

According to the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline knew about Chandrashekhar’s involvement in criminal activities but she chose to overlook them and indulged in financial transactions with the conman.

The ED also said that Jacqueline had used proceeds of crime and bought valuable gifts for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad which amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar

'Conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

He allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, while posing as an official from the union law ministry and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

He currently faces over 10 criminal cases and is lodged in a Delhi jail.