By CNBCTV18.com

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused. Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Jacqueline to Chandrashekhar, also reached Delhi's Economic offences wing (EOW) office.

Jacqueline, a Sri Lankan national, joined the probe after being issued a third summons, officials said. The actor was earlier asked to join the probe on Monday. However, she cited prior commitments and sought another date.

Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at EOW office in Delhi in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money Laundering case https://t.co/XFDrF8xDaB pic.twitter.com/qzkIfe9Tzh — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

List of questions for Jacqueline

Earlier in the day, a senior police officer was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that the EOW had prepared a list of questions for Jacqueline . These questions were reportedly based on her relationship with Chandrashekhar and the gifts she got from him.

"She will also be asked how many times she had met or contacted Sukesh over the phone during that period," the officer added.

According to the report, Jacqueline has been told that her investigation might get stretched for a couple of days or back to back. Therefore, she has been asked to plan her stay in Delhi accordingly.

The case

Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

He is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, while posing as an official from the union law ministry and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

He currently faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Actors Jacqueline, Nora accused

Earlier this month, another Bollywood actor, Norah Fatehi, was questioned for six to seven hours by the ED and her statement was recorded.

What ED alleged

According to the financial probe agency, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar. The agency had earlier said that both the actors admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

Now, the officials have to also find out if both the actresses involved in the case were aware of each other receiving gifts, the officer said.

Moreover, the agency said alleged that Jacqueline knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and got involved in financial transactions with him.

(With inputs from agencies)